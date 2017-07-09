Kwadwo Asamoah underwent Juventus’ routine medical tests ahead of the commencement of pre-season training.

Kwadwo Asamoah undergoes Juventus medical test ahead of pre-season training

The 28-year-old disclosed that he is back at work while he took series of physical tests at the club’s training centre in Vinovo.

Asamoah who has been heavily linked to clubs in Turkey this summer, made 18 league appearances last season for the Massimiliano Allegri’s men as they sealed their fifth consecutive Serie A title.

Juventus start their pre-season training tour in Mexico with games against Monterrey and Club Tigres UANL on July 19 and July 20 respectively before participating in the International Champions Cup in the United States of America.

"Back to work. Torna al lavoro#Jmedicals# Preseason #Test#," Asamoah wrote on Instagram.