Sone Aluko was on target as Fulham surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Czech outfit, Zlin in a friendly encounter on Saturday’s evening.

Aluko on target as Fulham survive Zlin scare

The winger who enjoyed an impressive 2016/17 with Slaviša Jokanović's side - but for a failed attempt to gain promotion to the English Premier League - got the curtain raiser on the half-hour mark.

After the restart, USA U20 midfielder, Luca de la Torre doubled the Craven Cottage outfit’s lead in the 73rd minute.

But with nine minutes left of full time, Bohumil Páník’s men returned both goals in quick successions.

Robert Bartolomeu and Dame Diop’s effort in the 81st and 83rd minutes respectively ensured the English Championship side shared the spoils.

Aluko will be looking to improve on last season’s eight-goal return, in 47 second-tier appearances, when the 2017/18 campaign begins.