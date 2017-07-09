Juventus close to agreeing deal with Bayern Munich to sign Douglas Costa

Juventus are close to reaching an agreement with Bayern Munich over the transfer of Douglas Costa, Goal understands.

The Bianconeri have offered €10m to land Costa on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy him permanently for €30m at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

And the Serie A giants are now hopeful of wrapping up the deal next week as they finalise the details of the financial package with Bundesliga champions Bayern.

The two clubs are ironing out the last details with Juventus having already agreed terms with Costa. The 26-year-old will earn €6m per season in Turin.

Juventus had also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier and Real Madrid's Danilo, but the club can only sign one non-EU player this summer.

The Old Lady, therefore, have opted to sign Brazil international Costa but they will have to wait until one of their current non-EU stars, Dani Alves, completes his switch to Manchester City under the rules.

But, while Juventus have ended their interest in Aurier and Danilo, they are also keen on signing Fiorentina and Italy man Federico Bernardeschi as well as Costa.

Goal reported earlier in July that Juventus have tabled a €40m bid for Bernardeschi and have already agreed terms with the player.