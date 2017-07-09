Limping AFC Leopards qualified for GOtv Shield round of 16 after downing National Super League side Nairobi Stima 2-0.

GOtv Shield: AFC Leopards roar to the next stage

Ingwe came into the match hoping to register a win after losing 2-0 to Kariobangi Sharks in the Kenyan Premier League last weekend. In probably coach Tom Juma's last match as caretaker coach, Aziz Okaka, who was making his debut alongside Alexis Kitenge, gave Ingwe an early lead, in the 4th minute, to settle the nerves of home fans.

Even before the dust settled, the 2013 champions scored the second courtesy of Joshua Mawira after the opponent's defenders were caught napping. Mawira could have added another one late in the first half but his effort hit the woodwork.

Ingwe, who will be under the leadership of coach Robert Matano, have joined Kariobangi Sharks, Kakamega Homeboyz and Sony Sugar in the round of 16.

AFC Leopards XI: Gabriel Andika, Michael Kibwage, Dennis Shikayi, Joshua Mawira, Robinson Kamura, Duncan Otieno, Aziz Okaka, Victor Majid, Keziron Kizito, Vincent Oburu and Alexis Kitenge.

Subs: Edwin Mukolwe, Musa Mudde, Haroun Nyakha, Samuel Ndung'u, Ramadhan Yakub, Raymond Omondi and Marcellus Ingotsi.

Nairobi Stima: Daniel Opondo, Brian Odhiaambo, Washington Munene, Shela Mandela, Joseph Shikokoti, Ivan Anguyo, Patrick Mugendi, Anthony Oginga, Victor Omune, Vincent Odongo and John Njoroge.

Subs: John Naju, Evans Maliachi, Martin Werunga, Cain Okeyo, Job Tinyo, Brian Musa and Eugene Wethuli.