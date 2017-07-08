If Diego Costa feels unwanted at Chelsea, he must know by now that he will be welcomed with open arms at Besiktas.

Diego Costa urged to join Besiktas as 1.8m fans flood Instagram post

The Spain international has been informed that he no longer figures in Antonio Conte’s plans despite playing a key role in their Premier League title win last season.

WATCH: Costa goes quad biking!

A return to Atletico Madrid has been mooted, although the Spanish outfit are currently restricted by a transfer ban.

Other reports have suggested that Costa could yet be persuaded to stay on at Stamford Bridge, but Besiktas fans have made their feelings clear by hijacking an Instagram post from the 28-year-old.











A post shared by Diego Costa (@diego.costa) on Jul 4, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT





The striker's latest post now has more than 1.8 million comments, a huge number of which say: “Come to Besiktas".

For now, Costa is still in Brazil, with his social media post showing him hanging out with close friend Petroc Araujo – who recently completed a move from Real Betis to Sao Paulo.

Once he returns to Europe, a decision on his future will need to be made as the powerful frontman finds himself at a career crossroads.