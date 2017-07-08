Gor Mahia midfielder set to sign for Georgian club

Gor Mahia player Amos Nondi is set to sign a long term contract with Georgian side FC Kolkheti Poti.

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda has revealed to Goal that Nondi will travel to Georgia on Monday to seal the deal. “Nondi will depart for Georgia on Monday. He will sign a contract with Kolkheti Poti and we wish him well.”

Aduda also revealed that Nondi will travel alongside Kenya U-20 star John Macharia. Kolkheti are currently placed 9th in first division league, and also have Kenyan defender Erick “Marcelo’ Ouma in their ranks.

Nondi had 18 months remaining in his contract with Gor Mahia, while Macharia had signed a 2-year contract with Kariobangi Sharks in January 2017.