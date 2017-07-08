Cardona confirms Monterrey exit as he dreams of playing for Boca

Monterrey's Edwin Cardona has confirmed he will be leaving the Liga MX club in the current transfer window, while stating his ambition to represent Argentine giant Boca Juniors.

Cardona, 24, was one of the Rayados' star performers in 2016-17, hitting 13 goals in 39 games in all competitions to light up an otherwise below-par season for the club.

His future, however, has been in doubt since Monterrey crashed out of the Clausura playoffs with a quarterfinal defeat to bitter rival Tigres, with strong rumors linking him with an exit after two and a half years service.

Now the Colombia international has revealed he will not be returning to Rayados for the 2017 Apertura, and neither will he take up the opportunity to play for the side that drafted him, Pachuca.

"I will not continue in Rayados, who are the owners of my contract," Cardona told Radio Continental on Friday.

Boca are one of the sides linked with the playmaker, and he admitted he would jump at the chance to run out at the Bombonera.

"Playing there would make me happy. I have a little brother who is a Boca fan," he explained.

"Right now I don't know anything, but I would love the chance.

"I always used to watch Boca, Roman [Riquelme], Guillermo [Barros Schelotto, current Boca coach], the Colombians there. It would be a once in a lifetime opportunity."

If Cardona does join the Xeneize he would find himself in familiar company, as the squad already boasts fellow Colombian nationals Wilmar Barrios, Sebastian Perez and Frank Fabra.

Previously such Cafetero idols as Oscar Cordoba and Jorge Bermudez have pulled on the famous blue and gold shirt, cementing a tight bond between Boca and the nation.