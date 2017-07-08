AC Milan have allowed midfielder Juraj Kucka to leave the club, the Slovakia international joining Trabzonspor in a deal reportedly worth around €6 million.

Kucka leaves AC Milan for Trabzonspor

Kucka started 23 Serie A matches last season as Milan finished sixth in the table and missed out on European qualification, but was cleared to join the Turkish Super Lig side by coach Vincenzo Montella.

Milan have signed seven players since the end of last season, with the arrivals of Andrea Conti, Andre Silva, Hakan Calhanoglu, Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez, Franck Kessie and Fabio Borini pushing Kucka towards the exit door.

Kucka joined Milan from Genoa in 2015 and scored four league goals for the club in his two seasons at San Siro.