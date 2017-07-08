Andres Guardado shuns MLS, completes transfer to Real Betis

Andres Guardado has left PSV and joined Real Betis on a three-year contract, the La Liga side announced Friday.

Talk of a move to Betis for the Mexico international had picked up in recent days, with the club’s vice president Lorenzo Serra Ferrer praising Guardado in expectation of a deal being agreed to.



After spending the last three seasons with PSV, the 30-year-old Guardado had been linked to a move to MLS, with rumors linking him to expansion side LAFC, which is set to begin play in 2018.

Instead the midfielder will ply his trade in La Liga until 2020, returning to Spain where he played for seven season with Deportivo La Coruna and Valencia.