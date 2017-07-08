The work of Gor Mahia defenders is to get solid if Wayne Rooney’s much talked about transfer to Everton is completed before July 13.

Can Gor Mahia defenders tame Wayne Rooney?

Gor Mahia are set to take on the English Premier League side at National Stadium in Dar es Saalam and K’Ogalo’s defensive make-up of captain Musa Mohammed, Wellington Ochieng and Geoffrey Walusimbi may just be handed their toughest task should the English record goal scorer rejoin his boyhood club.

“Interest has grown as to who will be the first opponents to an Everton side featuring Rooney - and they could be an unknown club from Kenya,” wrote a UK publication, Daily Mail Sport.

A deal is yet to be agreed between Everton and Manchester United but with Belgian Romelu Lukaku crossing to Old Trafford in a deal worth £75m, Rooney is most likely to move back to Goodison Park.

Should Everton convince Old Trafford's top brass to let go of Rooney in time before Everton departs for Tanzania, K’Ogalo, will have extra assignment in taming the unpredictable English and Manchester United record goalscorer.