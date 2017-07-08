Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa insists the match against Western Stima is going to be tough.

Ssimbwa: Sofapaka will not underrate Western Stima in GOtv Shield

The two sides face each other on Saturday hoping to record results that will guarantee them a place in the last sixteen. Ssimbwa says he will play the best players because he is going for a win.

"It is a premier league affair, meaning it is going to be tough. We cannot afford to underrate them even if they are struggling in the league. It is a knock out tournament and we have to go with a positive mentality. I am going to field the strongest team possible, because they are desperate for a win as much as we do.

"The result against Nakumatt will not affect us, we played well but officiating let us down, this is a different game altogether."

Western Stima is in the relegation zone and it is an opportunity for coach Henry Omino to test his tactics.