Ssimbwa: Sofapaka will not underrate Western Stima in GOtv Shield

Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa insists the match against Western Stima is going to be tough.
The two sides face each other on Saturday hoping to record results that will guarantee them a place in the last sixteen. Ssimbwa says he will play the best players because he is going for a win.
"It is a premier league affair, meaning it is going to be tough. We cannot afford to underrate them even if they are struggling in the league. It is a knock out tournament and we have to go with a positive mentality. I am going to field the strongest team possible, because they are desperate for a win as much as we do.
"The result against Nakumatt will not affect us, we played well but officiating let us down, this is a different game altogether."
Western Stima is in the relegation zone and it is an opportunity for coach Henry Omino to test his tactics.