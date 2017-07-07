Lionel Messi has had his 21-month prison sentence for tax fraud lifted and exchanged for a €250,000 fine.

Messi exchanges tax sentence for €250,000 fine

The Argentina international and his father, Jorge Horacio, were found guilty of three counts of tax fraud last July, with the pair failing to pay €4.1 million owed from image rights.

Neither has spent time in prison, however, with Spanish law dictating that any defendants without previous convictions serve sentences of under two years on probation.

That period has now ended, with both men having had their sentences lifted and exchanged for fines.

Messi's father, who was originally sentenced to 15 months in prison, will now be forced to pay €180,000.

The news comes two days after Barca's announcement that their star man had agreed a new contract that will take him through to 2021 at Camp Nou.