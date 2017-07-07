Athletic Bilbao's squad have united behind team-mate Yeray Alvarez as he battles testicular cancer, shaving their heads in solidarity.

Athletic Bilbao players shave heads in support of team-mate Yeray Alvarez

The 22-year-old is currently undergoing treatment after his cancer returned. Alvarez initially had a tumour removed in December 2016, but has been sidelined again by the disease.

Messi donates wedding food to charity

He played just two months after having the tumour removed, returning to action in February, and now Bilbao expect him to be out for at least three months.

His team-mates at the club have backed the Spain Under-21 international, and posed for a squad photo with their heads shaved.

Midfielder Benat is almost unrecognisable in the picture, having chopped off his long locks for his team-mate.

Alvarez also shared a similar image of the squad's new look on his Instagram, accompanied by the caption "This family is a crazy thing!"