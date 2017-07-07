Bandari FC will face Gor Mahia in GOtv Shield round of 32 minus key player Andrew Waswa.

GOtv round of 32: Bandari dented a huge blow

The Ugandan, who joined the Dockers about three years ago, will not take part in the much anticipated duel against K’Ogalo at Thika Municipal Stadium after picking up a red card. Ushuru will also be without Benson Amianda when they take on Vihiga United at Camp Toyoyo on Sunday. Just like Waswa, Amianda is also serving suspension.

Gor Mahia and Bandari progressed to the round of 32 after winning their respective fixtures against Nairobi Water and Uwezo Academy with identical 3-1 scoreline at Thika and Machakos respectively.

GOtv Shield fixtures: Saturday: July 8: Nakumatt vs Modern Coast Rangers (Machakos Stadium) and Mwatate United vs Butterfly (Wundanyi Stadium).

Sunday: Gor Mahia vs Bandari (Thika Stadium) and Young Divers vs Eldoret Youth (KPA Mbaraki).