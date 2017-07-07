Ex-AFC Leopards midfielder Charles Okwemba ditched Sofapaka FC for National Super League side Vihiga United last month.

Charles Okwemba explains why he left Sofapaka for NSL

The veteran midfielder was a key player in the Sam Ssimbwa led side, and Goal understands the 2009 league champions were reluctant to let him go. However, Okwemba has explained the reason behind his move to the Western-based club.

"I love new challenges, and that is what every player likes as long as he has achieved most of his targets. Looking at Vihiga, it is a good team, well organized with players, who are dedicated to see the team perform better.

"They are aiming at getting promoted to the Kenyan Premier League, and when they approached me, that intrigued me to make the move.

"So far, I love what is going on here, and my target is to do my best and help them realize their dream of playing in the top tier next season."

Vihiga United are currently leading the NSL table standings with 35 points.