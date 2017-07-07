Rising Selangor young star Syahmi Safari is expected to be out of action for between one to three weeks due to the ankle injury he picked up earlier this week.

Malaysia U22's Syahmi Safari out for 1 to 3 weeks

In the Red Giants' 1-1 Malaysia Cup group opening draw against Terengganu on Tuesday, the winger had to be stretchered off just before halftime.

The following day he departed for the Malaysia U22 centralised training camp, in preparation for the 2018 U23 AFC Championship which will be held in Bangkok later this month.

In a Puma promotional event on Friday, the 19-year old told the press that he had been expected to be out of action for three weeks, but a later observation by the doctor has slashed the expected recovery time.

"According to the doctor's report yesterday, I was expected to be sidelined for three weeks.

"But the doctor observed that my rehabilitation has been taking place quicker, so he revised it to one week," said Syahmi.

When asked about the current club vs country predicament happening with Malaysia U22, Syahmi responded that those who have turned up have been trying to take things positively.

"The problem with clubs refusing to release their players has been going on for sometime, and they do have their own valid reasons.

"Those of us who are here are taking things positively, just waiting for the rest of the team to get here.

M-League clubs have refused to release their players who have received head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee's call-ups, with only six players showing up for the first day of the camp.