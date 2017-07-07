Barcelona star Lionel Messi ensured nothing went to waste after his wedding as he donated leftover food and drinks to charity, according to Rosario Food Bank director Pablo Algrain.

Messi donates leftover wedding food and drinks to charity

The who's who of football descended on Rosario last week as Messi tied the knot with long-term partner Antonella Roccuzzo in their home town.

Barcelona team-mates Neymar, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique, and Dani Alves, Sergio Aguero, Cesc Fabregas, Angel Di Maria, Xavi and Carles Puyol were among the stars to celebrate the marriage – dubbed the "Wedding of the Century" by local media – long into the night in Argentina on Friday.

There was plenty of food and drink left over, though it did not go to waste thanks to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and his wife.

"It all arrived to the store and we're controlling it," Algrain told Efe . "We don't yet know quite how much there is."

Algrain continued: "We explained to the wedding organisers that we can accept soft drinks and snacks, but that we'd have to change alcoholic drinks for money because we cannot accept them."

Messi is honeymooning with his new bride and kids after signing a new contract with Barcelona, tying the 30-year-old to the La Liga giants until 2021 .