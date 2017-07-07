Getting locked out of one's hotel room while conspicuously under-dressed is a danger we all face from time to time, and Cristiano Ronaldo is apparently no exception.

Ditzy Ronaldo's underwear goes viral in new ad campaign!

The Real Madrid star is famously happy to strip down to his boxers for a good cause, and he has done so again for U.S. internet provider Altice in its latest commercial.

Ronaldo is considerately taking out his room service in his undies when his hotel door locks behind him, leaving him rather exposed.

Fortunately a hotel employee is on hand to help him out, but not before she takes a sneaky snap of her client – which in the real world would almost certainly lead to a disciplinary hearing and a sharp reminder to respect guests' privacy.

Since this is TV, however, Ronaldo merely smiles wryly as his saucy shot goes viral in the time it takes for him to (finally) put on some clothes.

According to Altice, the campaign is geared to heighten the group's profile outside of the USA, where it offers services in 15 states.

“Altice USA customers love using our lightning-fast broadband service, and we are excited to connect with our customers in a fun, lighthearted way with our new Cristiano Ronaldo campaign, which highlights the large role internet connectivity plays in today’s digital culture,” Matt Lake, chief marketing officer of Altice USA, explained.

And what better way to spread your product than with a half-naked football superstar?!