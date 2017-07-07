Daniel Etor has disclosed that Enugu Rangers' defeat to Lobi Stars has made it imperative for them to win well against Shooting Stars this weekend to complement their effort to finish the league season well.

Etor warns Enugu Rangers ahead of Shooting Stars’ tie

Goals from Ezekiel Mba, Kingsley Eduwo and Anthony Okpotu confined them to their 10th loss of the season at the Aper Aku Stadium, while Etor last minute effort from the spot for his seventh goal of the season was the reigning league champions’ consolation goal .

He pointed out to his teammates that they must strive to find their winning formula against the Oluyole Warriors on Sunday in Enugu.

“The loss to Lobi Stars was highly unexpected because of our form before the match but we must move on with the rest of the league matches,'' Etor told Goal.

''We have a tough league game against Shooting Stars. They are always confident of going away with something whenever they come to Enugu. The results in the last three seasons have been too close to call between both teams and we must not take them for a ride this term.

“We have worked so hard to leave the relegation zone and it will be a big shame if we relent at this stage of the season. We need to aspire to finish the season as high as possible and not another retrogression. We can’t afford to fail on Sunday. We must do the needful to ensure that Shooting Stars are beaten.”

Shooting Stars pipped Enugu Rangers 1-0 in the first leg of the encounter in Ibadan in March and famously picked a point in Enugu two seasons ago.