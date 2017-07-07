Stoke City are ready to make a move for Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph.

Stoke keen on move for Manchester City's Delph

England international Delph has endured an injury plagued two seasons at the Etihad Stadium since leaving Aston Villa in 2015.

The 27-year-old, who commands an asking price in the region of £12million according to the Telegraph, has been restricted to 24 Premier League appearances for City, scoring three goals.

"We have asked for an idea in terms of the possibility of doing something with Fabian Delph," Stoke boss Mark Hughes said.

"He is one of a number of players we are looking at, but we speak to a lot of clubs and ask about their plans for certain players.

"Fabian is one that we have asked about, because he is a good footballer, but with certain deals you are in the hands of other clubs.

"We are very active in the market at the moment, and we are hopeful that things will begin to move quickly for us."

Hughes has already added Darren Fletcher and Josh Tymon to his squad, but long-serving duo Jonathan Walters and Glenn Whelan are understood to be on the verge of respective departures to Burnley and Villa.