Kamohelo Mokotjo's move to Brentford imminent, Boxall leaves SuperSport United

Reports coming out of England suggest that South Africa international Kamohelo Mokotjo is on the verge of signing for Championship outfit Brentford.

Mokotjo has long been linked with a move away from FC Twente with several clubs in Europe including Brentford, said to be keen on his services.

However, the move failed to materialise in the past due to Mokotjo’s ineligibility for a work permit following his exile from the national team.

Mokotjo recently acquired Dutch citizenship, and it seems that a move to England is now back on the cards and could be completed soon.

According to Sky Sports, Mokotjo is expected to undergo a medical on Thursday, with the Bees set to fork out around R15 million for his services.

Meanwhile, back home SuperSport United, a former Mokotjo club, confirmed that Michael Boxall is on his way out after failing to agree terms on a new deal.

Matsatsantsa were eager to tie down the New Zealand international, but Boxall declined the offer made by the Tshwane club. The 28-year-old is now set to leave the South African shores after just two seasons in the PSL.