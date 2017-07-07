Jayiya signs three-year deal with Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have officially announced the signing of Bhongolethu Jayiya on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old winger was spotted at Naturena on Thursday, just over a week after leaving Cape Town City.

Jayiya joins Amakhosi on a free transfer and he will be eager to build on the 29 appearances he made for the Citizens last season.



He will be battling for a place in the starting line-ups with the likes of William Twala and Joseph Molangoane on the right hand side of Amakhosi's midfield.

Jayiya is also capable of playing on the left hand side of the midfield, but with Chiefs having already secured the services of Philani Zulu from Maritzburg United, it remains to be seen if they would be willing to sacrifice any of their current players to accomodate the former Team of Choice man.

He becomes Amakhosi's third acquisition this transfer window, although the club is expected to sign more players before the start of the next season.

Jayiya expressed his delight after putting pen to paper on Thursday, describing the move as a dream come true.

“I heard about the interest from Chiefs towards the end of my contract with City last season,” Jayiya told the Amakhosi website.

“This is a childhood dream becoming a reality. I am excited about this move and just want to get on to the pitch and let my feet do the talking. I am here to assist to bring back the glory days,” he said.

Football manager Bobby Motaung confirmed that they had been in talks with Jayiya over the last two weeks.

“We have been in talks with Bhongo over the last two weeks and finally signed him this afternoon,” confirmed Motaung.

“We discussed with Cape Town City and they gave us a good report about his attitude. We also looked at the kind of system we are playing, with his agility and experience, he will come handy,” concluded Motaung.