Hunt: Steven Pienaar will fit in well at Bidvest Wits

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says Steven Pienaar will fit well into the side as he is a good leader who always wants to win.

“Steven Pienaar has a good attitude. He wants to win things and he is a good leader. He will fit well into the team. Those qualities make him a good signing," Hunt told Timeslive .

The 35-year-old was heavily linked to Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City following his departure from English club Sunderland in June.

"If you want to be competitive‚ it is important that you strengthen your team, but you must make sure that the players you bring have the right attitude and mind-set," Hunt said.

It also pleases Hunt that they haven't been able to spend any money on the players signed during the current transfer window.

However, they are looking to add more to their roster as they aim to defend their Premiership title next season.

“As a coach you should never be satisfied. We will still make some more signings because strengthening and refreshing the team is vital. You have to remember that we haven’t spent any money in this transfer window so far. All of the signings we have made have been free," Hunt said.

Meanwhile, the Students have also acquired the services of youngster Kobamelo Kodisang from Platinum Stars. He joins Pienaar, Bokang Tllone, Daylon Claase and Montenegrin defender Slavan Damjanovic who all joined the club this month (July).