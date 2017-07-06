'Arsenal move gives Lacazette more credibility' - Djorkaeff praises record-breaking £46m move

Alexandre Lacazette’s record-breaking £46 million move to Arsenal will give him “more credibility” with France, says Youri Djorkaeff.

Despite being heavily linked with a big-money move for a number of years, the 26-year-old has waited until 2017 before taking the transfer plunge and making a move to England.

He arrives at Emirates Stadium with a reputation as a prolific frontman, but one that is untested outside of the comfort zone of his homeland.

Djorkaeff does not expect that to be a problem, with the World Cup winner confident that both Lacazette and Arsenal will benefit from a transfer which makes sense to all concerned.

"I am a huge fan of Lacazette," Djorkaeff told Sky Sports.

“I'm from Lyon and I've followed Alexandre since he was young. He is the kind of striker who knows how to handle the game and is really good in the box. He's scoring goals every year and he is young.

"The move will give him more credibility for the national team and in international games.

"I'm very happy for Arsenal fans and Arsene Wenger. He made a very good move to sign Lacazette."

Lacazette netted 37 times for Lyon in the 2016-17 campaign, with that personal best return taking him to 129 goals in 275 appearances for the club.

He has, however, struggled to hold down a regular role in the France national side and has just one effort to his name in 11 appearances.

Arsenal are hoping to offer him a stage on which to further enhance his game, both domestically and internationally, while hoping that the ambition in his signing convinces the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to stay put.