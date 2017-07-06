Zambian striker Lewis Macha has officially left Kaizer Chiefs after weeks of negotiations over his demands for a reasonable financial settlement.

Lewis Macha parts ways with Kaizer Chiefs

The 25-year-old frontman was deemed surplus to requirements over a week ago, but he wasn't able to leave the club as he had not reached an agreement with Amakhosi.

Now, Macha is happy with the amount of money Chiefs gave him and he accepted the club's decision to release him.

The former Ferroviário target man had a year left on his contract with the Soweto giants.

He made eight appearances in all competitions under the tutelage of Komphela without finding the back of the net.

His only goal for Chiefs came in his first match in the Carling Black Label Cup almost a year ago.

The Glamour Boys are expected to sign Macha's replacement in the near future, with Ndumiso Mabena tipped to join the club before the end of this week.

They have already signed two players in attacking midfielder Philani Zulu and defender Teenage Hadebe from Maritzburg United and Chicken Inn respectively.