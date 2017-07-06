Gerard Pique hopes to keep winning silverware with Lionel Messi for many years to come after the superstar forward agreed a new four-year Barcelona contract.

Pique hopes Messi can stay at Barcelona for years after new deal

The Catalan giants announced on Wednesday that the 30-year-old, who got married on Friday and is now on his honeymoon, will commit to remaining at Camp Nou until 2021.

Messi stays, but Barca's issues remain

And Barca defender Pique welcomed the opportunity to continue playing alongside his talented team-mate.

"I think it's the best experience ever," he told beIN Sports of sharing a pitch and dressing room with Messi.

"To work with him [for] so many years, now it will be 10 years, it's great winning a lot with him. And I hope he can stay a lot of years more playing with us."

Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, meanwhile, lauded the dedication of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"Barca fans will continue enjoying Messi, the best player in history," he wrote in a post on Twitter.

"An example of commitment."