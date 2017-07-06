Gor confirm departure date for Everton friendly

Gor Mahia are scheduled to play English side Everton FC next week in Uhuru Stadium, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

K'Ogalo defeated their bitter rivals AFC Leopards 3-0 in the finals to lift the trophy for the first time, as well as the rights to play the nine time England champions. Deputy Secretary General Ronald Ngala says the team is keen to win the match and sell talents. "We are leaving for Dar on July 10, that is next week on Monday.

"Our main aim is to win this match and that is why we are going with a full squad. It is an opportunity to showcase what we have and we are not taking it lightly, we want to win this match," Ngala told Goal.

The fifteen times Kenyan champions are currently top of the table with 28 points, same as second placed Tusker FC, who have an inferior goal difference.