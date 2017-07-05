Selangor may need to find another stadium

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

A press release published by M-League organiser Football Malaysia (LLP) may spell more trouble for Selangor.

According to the letter, one of the floodlights at the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium, the Red Giants' home ground was damaged right after their Malaysia Cup group opener against Terengganu on Tuesday, and will require extensive repair works.

However, the full extent of the damage was not revealed in the letter.

Luckily for Selangor, they are not scheduled to play at home in their three next games, and their next home match is in two weeks' time; a Malaysia Cup group match against JDT on July 18.

An FMLLP official told Goal that the Red Giants will now have around two weeks to look for a new ground to hold their home matches.

The damage has also affected the stadium's co-tenant; Premier League side Kuala Lumpur. According to the letter, the City Boys are already looking for another ground with floodlights that are bright enough for late evening kickoffs.

However, their next home game, a Malaysia Cup group match against Perak this week will still be held at Selayang, but with the kickoff time brought forward from 9.00pm to 4.45pm.

UPDATE: The FMLLP official later clarified that Selangor can still host their home matches at Selayang, but the kickoff time will have to be brought forward to 4.45pm.