AFC Leopards sacked Team Manager Tony Lidonde as well as goalkeepers trainer Alex Mwangi on Tuesday.

AFC Leopards explain why they sacked TM

It was an unexpected move considering the club is facing serious problems on the pitch despite investing heavily during the team's last two transfer windows. A source from the Den has intimated to Goal the reason behind Lidonde's exit.

"Of late we have had several disciplinary cases in the team originating from him. Giving players permissions to stay away without communication and when the office inquires what is happening, he denies, but the player confirms. It is just part of the reason why we did not have that unity as it should be.

"There were other disciplinary issues, that I cannot disclose, which led to his dismissal."

This comes amid reports the club is set to confirm coach Robert Matano as the new tactician.