It's amazing to draw away from home - Nakajima-Farran

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Having helped his team hold Super League side Selangor to a 1-1 draw in their Malaysia Cup opener on Tuesday, Terengganu attacker Issey Nakajima-Farran described the result as a fantastic outcome.

In the match that was held at the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium, the hosts took the lead two minutes from halftime through Rufino Segovia's goal after Liberian striker Forkey Doe earlier missed a penalty in the 31st minute. However, the visitors were awarded a penalty themselves in the 64th minute after Nakajima-Farran was fouled by Ugo Ukah, and the Canada international did not miss from the spot.

"It's the first game in the Malaysia Cup, it's a good result for us. It's an away game against a Super League club, a big club that has very good experience in the cup. To get one point playing away from home is amazing, it's big for us.

"And we're only two games in with the new guys (mid-season signings), so this is a good result for us," he told Goal when met after the match.

This Friday, the Turtles will be taking on another Super League side in their second Malaysia Cup group match. When asked about his thoughts on facing the defending league champions, Nakajima-Farran responded that they need to take the group matches one-by-one.

"We have to plan and aim for which games we should be collecting points, because Malaysia Cup is about collecting points. It's not a league competition, it's a different style of points-accumulation.

"For this we should be focusing more on our performance rather than collecting points, but it's a home game so hopefully we show a good performance.

"And if we squeeze in some points, it'll be fantastic obviously, but it won't be an easy game," explained Nakajima-Farran.