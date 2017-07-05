Sofapaka forward Ezekiel Okare is optimistic he can still catch up with Kenyan Premier League leading top scorer, Stephen Waruru and topple him for the 2017 Golden Boot at the end of the league.

Sofapaka striker not giving up on Golden Boot chase

Okare, who has four goals to his name, six less than Ulinzi’s Waruru, said he is not giving up on the dream of winning his maiden Golden Boot come the end of the season.

“I know Stephen (Waruru) is ahead of me, but there is still time to catch him. There are many games ahead to play and I believe I have what it takes to score passed him,” Okare told club’s official website.

Sofapaka new signing happy to lead from front

“My dream of clinching the golden boot is still alive. Before you can win in life, you have to believe you are worthy, and a lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are.”

Okare, who joined Batoto Ba Mungu in 2016 from Mount Kenya University, will be banking on the experience of his teammates, especially midfield trio of Bernard Mang’oli, Hillary Echesa and Feni Ali to achieve this dream.

“I have a-good and experienced midfield who will supply me upfront to score.”

KPL summons Ulinzi Stars striker Stephen Waruru

His other hope will be that Kenya Premier League Disciplinary Committee hands Waruru a lengthy ban for his conduct in Ulinzi’s 2-2 draw with Gor Mahia last weekend in Kisumu. KPL is set to summon Waruru to appear before the disciplinary body after he was adversely mentioned in the referee’s report on the violence that marred the clash in the closing minutes of the game.