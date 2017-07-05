Mubarak Wakaso has dropped a huge hint that he could be on his way to joining Premier League side West Ham after being spotted wearing the club's jersey for training while on holidays in his native country Ghana.

Wakaso spotted wearing West Ham kit in Ghana

The 26-year-old midfielder, who spent last season with Spanish side Granada on loan from Greek giants Panathinaikos, earlier revealed that he was having talks with an unnamed Premier League side.

Ghana midfielder @WakasoBobby, who has been linked to @WestHamUtd is wearing the club's jersey for training in his native country

EPL bound?



Ghana midfielder @WakasoBobby ,who has been linked to @WestHamUtd is wearing the club's jersey for training in his native country

EPL bound? pic.twitter.com/vk87xZZEvm

— Evans Gyamera-Antwi (@ashesgyamera) July 4, 2017

On Tuesday, Wakaso was also spotted at a gym with West Ham midfielder Andre Ayew, as the two players trained to keep fit ahead of the new season.



@WakasoBobby is training with @WestHamUtd midfielder @AyewAndre in Accra,fueling rumors that he may join the Premier League side this season pic.twitter.com/DSEe5eSzP4 — Evans Gyamera-Antwi (@ashesgyamera) July 4, 2017

Wakaso made eleven appearances and scored one goal last season for Granada, who have been relegated.

Should the former Celtic man finally seals a move to the Premier League, he will become the fifth Ghanaian currently in the top-flight after Jordan Ayew (Swansea), Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City) and Andre Ayew.

Wakaso has played for nine different clubs in the last decade including Ghana Premier League side Ashanti Gold and Rubin Kazan in Russia.