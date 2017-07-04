Manchester City new boy Ederson expects Nelson Semedo and Alex Grimaldo to be next out of the door at Benfica.

Ederson admits Man City and Man Utd target Semedo could soon join him in leaving Benfica

The Brazilian goalkeeper has already completed a £35 million move away from the Portuguese champions, with Pep Guardiola spending big to address a supposed deficiency in his squad.

Guardiola: City 10 years off Barca

The City boss is also said to have his eye on highly-rated right-back Semedo, amid talk of £30 million valuations, along with arch-rivals Manchester United and La Liga giants Barcelona.

Ederson acknowledges that he and ex-Barcelona defender Grimaldo will be difficult for Benfica to retain, but also believes that his former club will recover from the sales to chase down another title – with a record-extending 36th crown secured in 2016-17.

He told Record: “Of course it will be difficult, but I have total confidence that we will achieve the 37th this season.

“Benfica lets three players out but then stabilises quickly. In recent years it has always been like this, it is a club that has formed great players.

“For example, I think Benfica will not be able to hold on to Grimaldo and Nelson Semedo for long.

“Football has become a business and those who have more money have the best players.”

The City unveiling Pep never wanted

Semedo has been on Benfica’s books since 2012, but the 2016-17 campaign proved to be a breakthrough year for him as he made 46 appearances in all competitions.

Grimaldo, meanwhile, moved to Portugal from Barca in January 2016 and at just 21 years of age has caught the eye with his performances at left-back.