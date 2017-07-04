Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane discussed the mistakes he made in his first season with the Soweto giants.

Mabokgwane wants to be Orlando Pirates first-choice goalkeeper

"I've been at smaller teams where there is not too much pressure. You can make a mistake and it's forgotten, but at a big club you need to make sure that you don't make silly mistakes," Mabokgwane told The Sowetan.

Mabokgwane is competing with fellow goalkeepers Emmanuel Daniel, Brighton Mhlongo and Siyabonga Mpontshane at Bucs.

"You have to be on top of your game all the time. It's not been discouraging for me - it's a lesson because had I not come to Pirates, I would probably have been still in my comfort zone," he stated.

"Personally, I think my performance was good and when it was bad, it was terrible. I must learn from my mistakes. My performances were good in [some of] the games I played," he explained.

"I have to be consistent, that's the only thing I lacked. I'm definitely ready to take over the number one jersey," Mabokgwane concluded.