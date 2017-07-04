Shooting Stars’ striker, Ibrahim Ajani expresses excitement at Sunday's win and his goal in their 2-0 victory over Wikki Tourists at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

Goal, Wikki Tourists win delights Shooting Stars' Ajani

Ibrahim got the Ibadan side’s curtain raiser in the 29th minute before Bode Daniel secured the maximum points three minutes before the end of the first half.

“It was a good atmosphere at the stadium at the end of the encounter because it was a victory we needed badly to keep our aspiration of staying in the topflight alive,” Ibrahim told Goal.

"It has not been a good season for us but we still believe we can survive and think of how best to prepare for next season.

“I was naturally happy to add another goal to my tally after the first one I scored against Sunshine Stars. I joined them in the second round and I have been doing my best to help the team with my goals as many as possible. I will continue to work hard knowing that Shooting Stars do not deserve to go down at the end of the season.”