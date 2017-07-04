Plateau United's Dele Ajiboye urges his side to move on from their 1-0 defeat to El Kanemi Warriors on Sunday.

Ajiboye urges Plateau United to get past El Kanemi Warriors loss

A last-gasp goal from Anthony Sunday snatched the maximum points for the Desert Warriors in Maiduguri.

But while the result leaves the Peace Boys in top spot, their advantage at the summit has been cut to two points after second-placed MFM secured a win over ABS.

"We tried our best but lost. The result is not something we need to dwell on. We just have to move on after the late goal conceded at such a crucial time of the game," Ajiboye told Goal.

"We moved the ball around well, we made it difficult for them to break us down. They hit us and nicked a goal. We will bounce back."

"El Kanemi Warriors won, which makes it even more interesting. We're still on top with 11 more matches to play, so it's all to play for and we know what we have to do now."