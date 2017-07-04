Cape Town City captain Lebogang Manyama admits he would love to score more goals during the upcoming campaign after clinching the top PSL goal-scorer award last season.

Manyama excited to be working with Benni at Cape Town City

“Personally, I scored 13 and would love to score more (next season),” Manyama told The Sowetan.

The Citizens will now be coached by South Africa’s all-time leading top scorer Benni McCarthy, who replaced Eric Tinkler.

“We all know what Benni has done, he’s probably one of the best finishers in South Africa and I’m looking forward to learn from him,” he said.

“I did miss a lot of chances and could probably have doubled what I scored, so I’m looking forward to working with him,”Manyama added.

On the PSL awards, he is facing stiff competition from Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana as well as Bidvest Wits captain ThulaniHlatshwayo for the main award - Footballer of the Season.

“I have to be content that I will take it (the top award), but at the same time I have to be humble and respect the two gentlemen that are here," he stressed.

“Like Hlompho said, it’s a proud moment to be here. We will see what happens on the night,” Manyama concluded.