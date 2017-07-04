Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus? Ceballos to decide his own future

Dani Ceballos is a man in demand. The Betis midfielder impressed at the recent Under-21 European Championship in Poland and was named as the competition's best player even though Spain lost the final to Germany on Friday.

The 20-year-old's impressive form in that tournament has alerted both Barcelona and Real Madrid, with Atletico and Juventus also interested in a player whose release clause is set at an amazingly low total of just €15 million.

Unsurprisingly, all of those teams are willing to meet the asking price for the midfielder, which means Betis will be helpless to prevent their player from leaving this summer - unless he himself decides to stay for longer in Seville.

Real Madrid have offered to pay over and above the release clause (as they did with Theo Hernandez) in order to maintain good relations with the Andalusian club and according to Radio Sevilla, Juventus have tabled a €20m offer. Barca, meanwhile, hope their close links to former coach Lorenzo Serra Ferrer (now Betis' sporting vice-president) can give them the edge in the negotiations.

However, all of that matters little because the player himself will be the one who decides where to play next and he will also a receive a percentage of the transfer fee. Right now, though, he is away on holiday after the U-21 European Championship and says he will think about his future when he returns from his break.

When he does come back, Ceballos will meet with new coach Quique Setien to discuss the sporting project at the Benito Villamarin for the 2017-18 season, for which he is a pivotal part of the prospective plans.

After that, the player will meet with Betis president Angel Haro and Serra Ferrer to study the offers and decide whether to move on this summer or commit his immediate future to the Seville-based side.

And if he is transferred this summer, one of the options is for the midfielder to return on loan to Betis for the 2017-18 season, something that Madrid are prepared to offer.

Betis, however, are keen to renew the player's contract and make him the highest-paid player in their squad, as well as handing him a much greater release clause to prevent him from leaving the club on the cheap.

In the meantime, half of Europe is fighting over his signature and the final word will be with Ceballos himself.