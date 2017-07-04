Real Salt Lake signs center back Marcelo Silva

Real Salt Lake has announced it has signed center back Marcelo Silva from Real Zaragoza in Spain's second division.

The 28-year-old was signed using targeted allocation money, and will be eligible to play after the summer transfer window opens on July 10.

Silva left his native Uruguay in 2010 to join Almeria in Spain. He spent four seasons with the club, playing 45 league matches between two campaigns in La Liga and two in La Liga 2.

"I am very excited to bring Marcelo to RSL," RSL head coach Mike Petke said in a club statement. "He is someone who we have researched extensively and hold a very high opinion on as a player as well as a person. His talent, experience and professionalism will be a huge benefit in the locker room and on the field."

Silva's most recent stop was with Zaragoza, where he made 35 league starts in the 2016-17 campaign.

"MLS has improved a lot in these past few years. I believe it is a league where I can continue to grow as player and as a professional," Silva said.

"I think I made the right decision to come here because the teams in the league are growing a lot and I think that will allow me to keep improving professionally."