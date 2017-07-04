Everton have completed the signing of Spain Under-21 international Sandro Ramirez from Malaga.

Everton complete signing of Sandro from Malaga

Everton target Keane compared to Pique

The 21-year-old forward, who scored 16 goals in 31 appearances for La Liga outfit Malaga last season, has inked a four-year deal to become the Toffees' fourth summer signing.

Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen and Henry Onyekuru completed moves from Sunderland, Ajax and KAS Eupen respectively earlier in the transfer window.

Speaking to Everton's club website, Sandro said: “I’m very happy, this is a big step in my career. I know I’m signing for a massive club in England.

“Everton is the ideal place for me, I’ve got the ideal manager who is going to keep giving me the confidence to improve my game.

“I cannot wait to wear the blue shirt in front of the Everton fans at Goodison Park. It’s a big jump in my career coming to the Premier League and for a club like Everton which is really on the up.

“They have got big plans and want to succeed and keep developing. I’m hoping I can get to know my teammates as soon as possible, and want to adapt to the football and the way of life in the city.”

He added: “Everton have made some big signings and we’re hoping we can put in a great season and hopefully then we can achieve that aim of getting in the Champions League. It will be a big season for us.

“I was lucky enough to play with some of the best players in the world and managed to win the odd trophy but the important thing now is that I’m very happy to be signing for Everton.

“We’ve got a fantastic squad and I’m excited about being able to compete at Everton and win plenty of silverware.”

Everton are also believed to be close to landing Burnley and England centre-back Michael Keane in what is proving to be an extremely busy transfer window for the club.

The Merseysiders are also keen on Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud as star man Romelu Lukaku continues to be linked with a big-money switch to Chelsea.