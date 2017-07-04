Kaizer Chiefs confirm the signings of Hadebe and Zulu

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signings of Zimbabwean international Teenage Hadebe and Maritzburg United’s Philani Zulu ahead of the new season.

The duo have both been given three-year deals at the club with an option to extend, and according to a statement issued by the club, Hadebe and Zulu have already begun their pre-season with Chiefs after they underwent their respective medicals last week.

Hadebe has been a long-term target of Chiefs after they failed to secure his signature last season, while Zulu comes highly recommended by coach Steve Komphela from their time together in Pietermaritzburg.

Meanwhile, Amakhosi’s football manager Bobby Motaung, has expressed his delight over the club’s most recent acquisitions.

“We have been working throughout the break to negotiate and finalise some of these deals,” Motaung told the club’s website.

“We need to make sure that coach Steve and his new assistant have a strong team that will compete fiercely in the new season.

“We welcome the duo to our stable and hope that they live up to expectations and make our supporters happy,” added Motaung.

“We have been monitoring them and we really felt they could help improve our squad,” Motaung concluded.