Barcelona will start their pursuit of top transfer target Marco Verratti in earnest this week after a new financial year began for the Blaugrana on July 1.

Barcelona don't want to pay more than €80m for Verratti

Barca target Verratti demands PSG exit

The Catalan club had been unable to spend any more cash due to budget restrictions for 2016-17 running up until the end of June, but they are now ready to start bidding for the Italy international.

It was reported earlier this week by Barcelona-based sports paper El Mundo Deportivo that club chief Josep Maria Bartomeu will personally take charge of negotiations for the midfielder and those should start this week.

However, Barca believe Verratti is worth €80 million at the most and hope to close a deal for the 24-year-old for that price - just under the €81m they paid Liverpool for Luis Suarez in the summer of 2014.