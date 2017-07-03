FC IfeanyiUbah winger, John Huan praises his side for their performance in the 2-0 win over Katsina United on Sunday afternoon.

Huan lauds FC IfeanyiUbah's 'hunger and focus'

Godwin Obaje scored a 21st minute penalty to give the Anambra Warriors the lead, and five minutes from full time, Chijioke Alakwe planted a header to the back of the net to secure three points for Yaw Preko's men.

Huan, lively before being substituted in the second half, lauds his side's hunger and focus in the duel.

"We were superb and excellent on the field of play. We really outstretched the opposition with our quick passing and pressure," Huan told Goal.

"I think the whole team played well and so we won 2-0. We kept it up for the whole 90 minutes, which was great. It doesn't matter who you're playing, you always have to remain focused to keep on winning and play as well as we did on Sunday.

"When you play with hunger and focus, you'll always score goals. Now we need to keep on going. We want to finish in first place at the end of the season, that's very important."