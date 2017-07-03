Lacazette close to Arsenal move, confirms Lyon chief

Alexandre Lacazette could complete a €50 million move to Arsenal in the coming days, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said.

Aulas had earlier denied reports the star forward was in London to undergo a medical, indicating the Premier League club were yet to meet Lyon's asking price. Goal reported Sunday that Lacazette was expected to sign a five-year contract with the Gunners.

The club chief later confirmed a deal for Lacazette was almost complete, with Arsenal to pay up to €50m for the France international.

"The figure reported by the English media of around €67m [including €12m in add-ons] is impossible and not realistic," Aulas told Le Progres.

"Arsenal's first offer was around €45m, the transfer will be concluded in the range of €45m to €50m."

The deal would signal a club record for Arsenal, who paid Real Madrid €44m to sign Mesut Ozil in 2013.

Aulas talked up the fee, saying: "Being close to €50m is something unique and will probably be a record for Arsenal and Lyon as well.

"Knowing that, traditionally, a club like Arsenal — and this is the case for Bayern Munich also — don't invest so much on a player."

Lacazette, who came through the youth system at Lyon, was heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid before the La Liga club's transfer ban was upheld.

He has 11 France caps and has made more than 250 appearances in all competitions for Lyon.