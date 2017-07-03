Hearts coach Wellington disappointed after abandoned President Cup

Hearts of Oak deputy coach Henry Wellington feels disappointed after the President Cup game against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday was called off while the scoreline stood 1-1 in the second half.

The Phobians went behind in the first-half after Sadick Adams scored from the spot when Obed Owusu was tripped by Vincent Atinga. However, they pulled level by the 49th minute after Atinga met a cross from substitute Patrick Razak.

By the 65th minute, worsening weather conditions made it impossible for the game to continue, forcing referee William Agbovi to bring the encounter to an end after conducting a pitch inspection with his assistants.

"We had a slow start to the game and that resulted to the pressure we faced. Although we conceded a goal in the first half, we were able to recover," Wellington said.

"We were undone by several calls from the referee but I think our opponents were also lucky with the rains. The moment that we equalised, it was very clear that we were going to win the game only for the rains to descend. However, we will gather once more and aim at winning the game tomorrow," he added.

According to Ghalca, the replay has been scheduled for Monday at 15h00 GMT.