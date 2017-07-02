Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin will donate over £19,000 to help victims of the horrific Grenfell Tower fire.

Bellerin to donate £19,000 to Grenfell Tower victims

Time is right for Alexis to ditch Arsenal

At least 80 people died in the fire in Kensington, though more fatalities are expected to be confirmed.





Bellerin pledged to donate £50 for every minute he played for the Spanish team at the European Under-21 Championships this summer, with La Roja reaching the final.



I promised to donate £50 for every minute I played at #U21Euro . I will be donating to @BritishRedcross . Please support in any way you can pic.twitter.com/OX6kVTFKY4 — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) July 2, 2017

Bellerin won a silver medal as Spain lost 1-0 to Germany in the final, and the kind-hearted defender has now confirmed that he has raised £19,050 to donate to the British Red Cross, after playing 381 minutes.The 22-year-old revealed the number on Twitter on Sunday morning, and has urged others to "please support in any way you can".