News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ibrahomic drops massive World Cup bombshell
Ibrahimovic drops massive World Cup bombshell

Bellerin to donate £19,000 to Grenfell Tower victims

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin will donate over £19,000 to help victims of the horrific Grenfell Tower fire.

Bellerin to donate £19,000 to Grenfell Tower victims

Bellerin to donate £19,000 to Grenfell Tower victims

Time is right for Alexis to ditch Arsenal


At least 80 people died in the fire in Kensington, though more fatalities are expected to be confirmed.

Bellerin pledged to donate £50 for every minute he played for the Spanish team at the European Under-21 Championships this summer, with La Roja reaching the final.







Bellerin won a silver medal as Spain lost 1-0 to Germany in the final, and the kind-hearted defender has now confirmed that he has raised £19,050 to donate to the British Red Cross, after playing 381 minutes.


The 22-year-old revealed the number on Twitter on Sunday morning, and has urged others to "please support in any way you can".

Back To Top