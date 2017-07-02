Wazito FC has made radical changes to their squad even as the team remains confident of lifting the second tier title at the end of the season.

NSL: Radical changes as Wazito FC release final squad

Wazito roped in Cresten Mwanzo from Nakumatt FC, winger Dan Omondi from Western Stima and Reuben Mulei from Naivas on the last days of mid-season transfer which closed last Friday. The four joins Chris Owino, who was promoted from the reserve team, Kenyan international Bob Mugalia, Mark Odhiambo both unattached and Kennedy Ayako, who was recalled from Mathare United.

As a result Wazito released Julius Mwangi and Iddi Shikanda. Defender Austine Ochieng has been recalled by Posta Rangers while utility midfielder Edicah Mukolwe joined the Kenya Defense Forces. Wazito has loaned out midfielder John Mutua and goalkeeper Eric Ogwade to Kibera Black Stars while George Midenyo joins the technical bench full time.

“We look forward to an exciting second leg,” Wazito CEO Luthers Mukoa was quoted on the club’s official website.

Wazito are third on the NSL standing with 25 points, three behind leaders Vihiga United.