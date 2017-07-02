Leonardo Jardim hopes in-demand striker Kylian Mbappe will opt to remain at Monaco but acknowledged the club may struggle to keep their emerging stars.

Mbappe and Monaco will make the best decision - Jardim

After his goals fired Monaco to the Ligue 1 crown and the Champions League semi-finals last season, the 18-year-old attracted an offer of over €135 million from Paris Saint-Germain, while Real Madrid and Arsenal are also heavily interested.

However, Monaco's Portuguese coach, who has already seen Bernardo Silva join Manchester City, is hopeful of keeping the teenager for the title defence next term.

"I didn't talk to him, because he knows how we work, that we want to keep him," he told RMC.

"I think the club and he will make the best decision."

In an ominous indication for nervous Monaco fans, though, Jardim did concede the club's business model is likely to see them consider favourable offers for prized assets.

"I hope to keep the right players," he said. "It's not just me, all coaches in the world would like to keep the best players.

"But with the Monaco project, maybe it's not possible to always keep the best. We're going to look at what's going to happen.

"The important thing now is to focus 100 per cent on our work, develop this young talent and afterwards we will look at which players have stayed."