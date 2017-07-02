We will cope without injured Metu, says ABS's Henry Makinwa

ABS head coach Henry Makinwa is confident his side will cope with the absence of Chigozirim Metu after a fracture in the ankle ruled him out of the season







Metu chopped the injury on his tibia following a poor challenge from Kano Pillars' Jamil Jamil in a 1-1 draw in Ilorin and he will be out at least for 12 weeks.







Reacting to the development, Makinwa said the midfielder will not be having a surgery but admitted they will miss his service while praying for his quick recovery.







"We are not happy with this news. It is a setback for us because he [Metu] is an important part of our plans," said Makinwa.







"Injury is part of football and we have to cope without him, but this is one of the periods that we needed Chigozirim more. We will surely miss his contribution.







"He is in good condition now and we will do everything to see that he recovers quickly ahead of next season," he concluded.







Aside Metu, the depleted Saraki Boys are likely to be without Ernest Governor, Martin Ossy, Chukwuebuka Anaekwe and Adeoti Muiz when they face MFM in Agege on Sunday.

