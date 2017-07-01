Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has hinted that a move to Major League Soccer could be possible in the near future.

Asamoah Gyan admits interest to play in MLS

The 31-year-old forward is out of contract after his two-year deal with Chinese side Shanghai SIPG came to an end last week and has recently been linked to several clubs in Europe.

A reported £30,000 per week move to Turkish side Bursaspor Kulubulu fell through after Gyan declined the offer.

Ahead of the Black Stars friendly match against the United States in Connecticut on Saturday, the former Sunderland hitman says he is ready to accept any interesting offer from an MLS team.

“The Major League Soccer is good and one of the fastest growing leagues in the world. It also has some of the best players in the world,” Gyan said.

“If I get an offer from any of the clubs here, why not, I will consider the offer with my counsel. It is a good league and there are several big names and good opportunities around.

“We have some of our own Ghanaian players playing in the league too, so everything will be in the right order if I decide to be here like them," he added.

Gyan is Ghana's all-time topscorer with 50 goals in 104 appearances and could increase his tally against USA on Saturday.